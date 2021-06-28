Scottie Pippen Says Phil Jackson Is Racist

Scottie Pippen made some outrageous claims about Phil Jackson during a Monday interview with Dan Patrick.

Pippen and Patrick were discussing the Chicago Bulls legend claiming in a GQ interview that it was a “racial move” for Jackson to have Toni Kukoc take a crucial shot during the 1994 playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick rightfully pushed for clarification on Pippen’s words, and noted that he pretty much called the legendary coach a racist.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” the six-time NBA champion responded. Furthermore, when asked point blank if he thought Jackson was racist, he responded with “Oh yeah.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

DP: “.. By saying it was a racial move then you’re calling Phil Jackson a racist…” Pippen: “I don’t have a problem with that.” DP: “Do you think Phil was?” Pippen: “Oh yeah…” Exchange with @ScottiePippen on Phil’s decision to have Kukoc take final shot against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/pH2aDLMDcQ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 28, 2021

This is absolutely absurd from Pippen, and props to Patrick for pushing back on his nonsense comments. Outrageous accusations from the former Bulls star.

Phil Jackson is one of the most successful coaches in the history of sports, and he’s famous for his ability to work with anyone.

Yet, because he didn’t let Pippen take the final shot in a playoff game, we’re now supposed to believe that he’s a racist. You’ll have to understand if I don’t buy it.

Furthermore, Patrick gave Pippen every chance to walk back his comments, and he chose not to. He really feels that way, but he really couldn’t explain it past bitterness over a shot.

It’s embarrassing and shameful.

If Pippen is going to make an accusation like this, he better have some damn good evidence. Not getting the final shot doesn’t make your coach a racist, and Pippen should damn-well know that.