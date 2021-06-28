US

Tropical Storm Danny Forms Off South Carolina Coast, Expected To Hit Southeast US

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Chris off the eastern coast of the North and South Carolina

(NOAA/Goes-East Imagery/Handout via Reuters)

Varun Hukeri General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Tropical Storm Danny has formed off the coast of South Carolina and is expected to make landfall along the southeastern U.S. as early as Monday evening.

Danny emerged from a tropical depression off the South Carolina coast and is the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, The Associated Press (AP) reported. The storm’s force winds could already be felt in Charleston earlier Monday, and a weather station outside the city recorded a wind gust of 41 mph.

Danny was reported to be around 45 miles southeast of Charleston earlier Monday afternoon and forecasters said the storm is headed toward the coastline at around 16 mph, according to The AP.

The National Hurricane Center issued a warning Monday afternoon that tropical storm conditions are expected along the southeastern coast, specifically in South Carolina and Georgia, “within the next 12 hours.”

“Impacts associated with it should come in the form of localized heavy rainfall, gusty winds, enhanced rip currents, and a low threat of tornadoes,” the National Weather Service in Charleston said in a forecast earlier Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a marginal risk notice for severe weather off the South Carolina coast due to a heightened tornado threat. A tropical storm can often cause brief spin-up tornadoes as the storm moves inland, according to CNN. (RELATED: Tropical Storm Regains Strength After 13 Deaths, Including 8 Children)

Danny is expected to produce between one and three inches of rain, with higher amounts in certain coastal areas, but forecasters said the storm will rapidly weaken after landfall, The AP reported. WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze also noted the storm will “eventually wash out over northern Georgia and Alabama.”

“Guidance continued to show rain rates of 1-2 inches per hour, which could produce isolated flash flooding, especially in any coastal urban areas,” the Weather Prediction Center said in a precipitation forecast earlier Monday.