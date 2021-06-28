Troy Aikman Thinks Tom Brady Is Pushing For Less Offseason Work To Gain A Competitive Advantage

Troy Aikman has a very interesting take on Tom Brady pushing for offseason workouts to be easier.

Right now, a huge war is unfolding in the NFL over whether or not players should participate in anything that’s not mandatory, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion thinks it’s best if guys stay home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady on why players should get to workout on their own in the offseason: “We shouldn’t have overly competitive drills in May and June. There’s no (bleeping) pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in the middle of December.” — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 7, 2021

Aikman recently appeared on the “Flying Coach” podcast and said the following about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, according to BroBible:

I was surprised to hear Tom Brady say the players need more time off. He was very vocal. It shocked me, because I know Tom well. And then I realized, that’s the greatness of Tom Brady, because I can assure you, he’s not taking those days off, and that team is not taking those days off. And so he views it as a total competitive advantage. If teams are practicing less, and he’s practicing more, that’s going to give him a leg up on the competition. And I think that was really the whole motivation for those comments.

This is actually a great take from Aikman, and I’m almost sad that I didn’t think of the same. It’s the perfect Tom Brady plan.

Telling everyone else that players should stay home instead of participating in voluntary activities as Brady grinds it out every day is a diabolical plan.

I mean, it literally makes too much sense.

Does anyone honestly believe that Brady is just chilling during the summer? Hell no. You don’t win seven Super Bowls by taking breaks.

You win seven rings by working harder than everyone around you. It’s that simple, and we all know Brady isn’t taking a single second off.

His competition better get in the lab ASAP because I think Aikman has pulled back the curtain on a genius scheme.