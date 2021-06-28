Trump Says He Regrets Endorsing Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday, stating he regrets endorsing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s 2020 reelection campaign.

Trump criticized McConnell for not fighting harder against the results of the 2020 presidential election and directly blamed him for the GOP losing both Senate seats in Georgia.

NEW! “Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping. Not to mention, he lost two Senatorial seats in Georgia…” pic.twitter.com/IDm5V9fpjv — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 28, 2021

“Had Mitch McConnell fought for the Presidency like he should have, there would right now be Presidential Vetoes on all of the phased Legislation that he has proven to be incapable of stopping. Not to mention, he lost two Senatorial seats in Georgia, making the Republicans the Minority in the Senate,” wrote Trump.

Trump further alleged in his statement that McConnell had conspired with former Attorney General Bill Barr to get the 2020 presidential election “sealed for Biden.”

“Based on press reports, he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP,” Trump wrote.

“These things aren’t panning out,” Barr told Trump. “The stuff that these people are filling your ear with just isn’t true.” “It’s just bullshit,” Barr told the president. https://t.co/MDtmhrp1Lo — Axios (@axios) January 18, 2021

ABC News’ Jonathan Carl released an excerpt from his new book “Betrayal,” detailing a private conversation he had with Barr, in which the former Attorney General expressed his doubt over Trump’s election fraud claims. (RELATED: Trump Denies Argument With General, Says He Would’ve Just Fired Him For Talking Back)

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time. If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit,” Barr allegedly said, according to The Atlantic.

Karl also described a private contestation in which Mitch McConnell pleaded with Barr to push back against Trump’s claims of election fraud, according to the Atlantic.

“Look, we need the president in Georgia and so we cannot be frontally attacking him right now. But you’re in a better position to inject some reality into this situation. You are really the only one who can do it,” McConnell allegedly told Barr in one phone call.

“I understand that, and I’m going to do it at the appropriate time,” Barr allegedly responded, according to The Atlantic.

During a Saturday rally, the former president slammed Republican Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez for voting for his impeachment and endorsed his primary challenger Max Miller, a former Trump Administration staffer and Marine reservist.