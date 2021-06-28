‘They Leak, They Lie’: Trump Says Opponents Are Committing ‘Prosecutorial Misconduct’ At ‘Levels Rarely Seen Before’

Former President Donald Trump slammed New York state and city prosecutors in a statement Monday, alleging that prosecutors are “in search of a crime” to charge him with.

Trump made the claim as Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and New York State Attorney General Leticia James continue to weigh criminal charges against top executives from the Trump Organization. A grand jury was convened in May by Vance’s office as part of their criminal probe into the Trump Organization.

NEW! The New York HOAX is a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt in History! pic.twitter.com/fWe2XsZbpb — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 28, 2021

“Radical Left New York City and State Prosecutors, who have let murderers, rapists, drug dealers, and all other forms of crime skyrocket to record levels, and who have just announced that they will be releasing hundreds of people involved in violent crime back onto the streets without retribution of any kind, are rude, nasty, and totally biased in the way they are treating lawyers, representatives, and some of the wonderful long-term employees and people within the Trump Organization,” Trump said.

“After hundreds of subpoenas, over 3 million pages of documents, 4 years of searching, dozens and dozens of interviews, and millions of dollars of taxpayer funds wasted, they continue to be “in search of a crime” and will do anything to frighten people into making up the stories or lies that they want, but have been totally unable to get” Trump continued. (RELATED: Trump Says He Regrets Endorsing Mitch McConnell)

Trump further lamented his treatment by prosecutors and suggested that politically-motivated members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office were deliberately leaking details of their investigation to the media.

“They will do anything to stop the MAGA movement (and me), even if it involves prosecutorial misconduct and harassment of a political opponent, which they are using at levels rarely seen before. They leak, they lie, and they campaign based on information that has already been gone through in other of the many investigations I have put up with,” wrote Trump

“Now they just leaked that we were given one day, today, to make our case about things that are standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime. They also know that no matter how strong our case, they will work hard to embarrass us and the Republican Party. Having politically motivated prosecutors, people who actually got elected because they will “get Donald Trump,” is a very dangerous thing for our Country,” Trump added.

Trump Organization attorney Ronald Fischetti announced earlier on Monday that former President Trump will not be charged by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, per his conversation with Vance’s office. During the conversation, Vance’s team indicated to Fischetti that any indictments will be in relation to tax issues within the Trump Organization.

“They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,’” said Fischetti in an interview with Politico.

“We asked, ‘Is there anything else?’ They said, ‘No’,” Fischetti added.

Vance’s office is expected to charge top executives in the Trump Organization for failing to pay taxes on free apartments, subsidized rent payments, car leases and other company perks within the next two weeks, according to Politico.