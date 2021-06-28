Tucker Carlson Says The NSA Is Spying On Him

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday night that the National Security Agency (NSA) is spying on him and reading confidential texts and emails in order to try and take his show off the air.

Carlson said that a whistleblower from inside the federal government informed Carlson that the NSA was monitoring his online communications. Normally, Carlson said, he would be skeptical of such claims, the whistleblower reportedly repeated back to him information about a story that he is working on that could only have been gathered through Carlson’s private texts and emails.

The Fox News host alleged that the NSA plans to leak Carlson’s communications in order to try and get his show taken off the air. (RELATED: Talking Points, Assemble! — CNN Hosts Launch Scripted ‘You Are White Rage’ Attack Against Tucker Carlson)

Tucker Carlson says a whistleblower told him that he is being spied on by the NSA and that he filed a FOIA request for information: “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.” pic.twitter.com/LY2vmDLFTK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2021

“It’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens, it’s a crime,” Carlson said. “It’s not a third-world country. Things like that should not happen in America.”

Carlson said that the NSA gathered the information about his story “without our knowledge, and did it for political reasons.”

“The Biden administration is spying on us,” he continued. “We have confirmed that.”

Carlson said that they have filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking all the information that has been gathered about his show and reached out to the FBI and NSA’s press offices. The Fox News host called on Congress to force transparency in the intelligence agencies.

“Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy,” he added. “If they are doing it to us – and again, they are definitely doing it to us – they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary, and we need to stop it right away.”