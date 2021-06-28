Republicans have long pushed for voter identification laws, and a spate of voter reform laws have brought the issue to the center of national conversation. Democrats argue such laws would disenfranchise minorities, but polling shows that large majorities of Americans — including minorities — support photo I.D. requirements.
ANALYSIS: Polls Show One Thing Very Clearly: Nearly Everyone, Minorities Included, Wants Voter ID
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
