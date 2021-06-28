Wisconsin Will Play Georgia Tech In The Big 10/ACC Challenge

The Wisconsin Badgers will play Georgia Tech in the annual Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The Badgers announced Monday that we’ll face the Yellow Jackets December 1 on the road in Atlanta, Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I hate this matchup with a passion. Wisconsin is much better than having to play Georgia Tech. It’s borderline insulting.

Yes, I understand that Georgia Tech won the ACC tournament last year. I just don’t care one bit.

When it comes to the Big 10/ACC Challenge, Wisconsin should never really play anyone outside of Duke, North Carolina or Virginia.

You want powerhouses playing other traditional powerhouses, and while the Yellow Jackets are coming off a great year, they’re damn sure not a traditional powerhouse.

Give me Coach K in his final year or give me nothing at all!

The only upside here is that Wisconsin is going through a lot of chaos right now, and we’ll take any easy opponent we can find. I guess that’ll be Georgia Tech in December. I hate it, but it’s not going to change at this point.