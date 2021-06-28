Editorial

Wisconsin Will Play Georgia Tech In The Big 10/ACC Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 11: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates after calling time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half in the second round game of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Wisconsin Badgers will play Georgia Tech in the annual Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The Badgers announced Monday that we’ll face the Yellow Jackets December 1 on the road in Atlanta, Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I hate this matchup with a passion. Wisconsin is much better than having to play Georgia Tech. It’s borderline insulting.

Yes, I understand that Georgia Tech won the ACC tournament last year. I just don’t care one bit.

 

When it comes to the Big 10/ACC Challenge, Wisconsin should never really play anyone outside of Duke, North Carolina or Virginia.

You want powerhouses playing other traditional powerhouses, and while the Yellow Jackets are coming off a great year, they’re damn sure not a traditional powerhouse.

Give me Coach K in his final year or give me nothing at all!

 

The only upside here is that Wisconsin is going through a lot of chaos right now, and we’ll take any easy opponent we can find. I guess that’ll be Georgia Tech in December. I hate it, but it’s not going to change at this point.