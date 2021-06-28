Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Appears To Trademark A Logo Ahead Of The 2021 Season

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has wasted no time getting ready to profit as a college athlete.

The young phenom passer shared a short video Monday that showed a trademarked logo of his initials at the end, and it looks like the era of NIL has officially arrived in Madison.

While athletes raking in cash the college level has been totally cleared just yet at the federal level, a decision clearing the way will almost certainly arrive before the end of summer.

The Supreme Court Deals A Death Blow To The NCAA. Here’s What Sports Fans Need To Know https://t.co/urgJ9H0W3u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 21, 2021

When it does, college athletes will be able to start profiting off of their name, image and likeness.

College athlete trademarks are here (and here to stay). https://t.co/Umr2V5mCLm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 28, 2021

I understand that a lot of old school guys might have an issue with players getting their own trademarks in anticipation of cashing in.

I understand that it’s not what people are used to. Trust me when I say I’ve heard all the arguments against it.

However, it’s time for some people to open their eyes and recognize the era that they’re living in. Athletes profiting at the college level is imminent, and it’s going to happen sooner rather than later.

The Supreme Court already hammered the NCAA once over the organization’s rules, and the final blow could come at any time.

When it does, you’re going to start seeing some very rich young men at the college level, especially star quarterbacks.

Welcome to the show, Mertz. Now, go out there and live up to the hype.