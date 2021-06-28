Editorial

Wrestling Match Gender Reveal Stunt Will Be The Coolest Thing You See All Day

Wrestling Match Gender Reveal (Credit: Screenshot/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/chocolatecafe/videos/4140935825986123/)

We finally found a gender reveal video that isn’t completely stupid.

In a Facebook video posted by Theo Prophete, two men dressed in pink and blue to signify a boy and a girl wrestled it out to reveal the gender of the baby. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Family and friends watched a wrestling match in order to learn the gender of the baby. Watch the video below.

It’s not a secret at all that I hate gender reveal videos. I think gender reveals are among the stupidest things we do in American society.

They’re almost always dumb, never entertaining and we should just get rid of them.

Having said that, this video was awesome, and it’s probably the coolest gender reveal that I’ve ever seen. I was legit interested in the outcome.

There were so many twists and turns prior to finding out that the happy couple was having a daughter. If you’re going to have a gender reveal, you might as well do it this way!

Let us know in the comments below what you thought of the stunt. For the first time in a long time, I’m not repulsed by a gender reveal.

