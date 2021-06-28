Wrestling Match Gender Reveal Stunt Will Be The Coolest Thing You See All Day

We finally found a gender reveal video that isn’t completely stupid.

In a Facebook video posted by Theo Prophete, two men dressed in pink and blue to signify a boy and a girl wrestled it out to reveal the gender of the baby. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Family and friends watched a wrestling match in order to learn the gender of the baby. Watch the video below.

It’s not a secret at all that I hate gender reveal videos. I think gender reveals are among the stupidest things we do in American society.

They’re almost always dumb, never entertaining and we should just get rid of them.

She pitched a no hitter at their gender reveal (via ahle0) pic.twitter.com/vIVhGCOhY5 — DallasTexasTV (@DallasTexasTV) May 4, 2021

Having said that, this video was awesome, and it’s probably the coolest gender reveal that I’ve ever seen. I was legit interested in the outcome.

There were so many twists and turns prior to finding out that the happy couple was having a daughter. If you’re going to have a gender reveal, you might as well do it this way!

Let us know in the comments below what you thought of the stunt. For the first time in a long time, I’m not repulsed by a gender reveal.

