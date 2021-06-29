Editorial

Adults Fight During Youth Basketball Tournament In Embarrassing Viral Video

Basketball Brawl Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NoPauseTv/status/1409311158222348292)

A group of adults are going viral for all the wrong reasons.

A group of adults were brawling in the stands during a basketball tournament for kids.

You can watch the unreal video below.

This is so embarrassing on so many different levels that it's hard to even know where to begin. If you ever find yourself fighting at a sporting event meant for children, then you're a clown.

It's really that simple. You should be ashamed of yourself and you're a clown.

I've traveled to a lot of youth games over the course of my life. Some of them were my own games and others were for friends and family.

At no point did I ever come close to fighting anyone. Why? Because I’m not a moron looking for trouble. It’s that simple.

If you fight at a sporting event, you deserve to be arrested. It simply can’t be tolerated in a civil society. We can’t let it stand!