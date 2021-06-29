Adults Fight During Youth Basketball Tournament In Embarrassing Viral Video

A group of adults are going viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video tweeted by @NoPauseTv, a group of adults were brawling in the stands during a basketball tournament for kids.

You can watch the unreal video below.

This is a children’s basketball tournament & some adults in the stands fighting ???? pic.twitter.com/eXqkMkbRqf — NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) June 28, 2021

This is so embarrassing on so many different levels that it's hard to even know where to begin. If you ever find yourself fighting at a sporting event meant for children, then you're a clown.

It's really that simple. You should be ashamed of yourself and you're a clown.

I've traveled to a lot of youth games over the course of my life. Some of them were my own games and others were for friends and family.

At no point did I ever come close to fighting anyone. Why? Because I’m not a moron looking for trouble. It’s that simple.

If you fight at a sporting event, you deserve to be arrested. It simply can’t be tolerated in a civil society. We can’t let it stand!