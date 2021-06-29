Angels Pitcher Dylan Bundy Vomits Against The Yankees

Los Angeles Angels pitchers Dylan Bundy had a terrible experience on the mound Monday during a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

At one point during the game, Bundy bent over and just started vomiting all over the place. Does that sound disgusting? Just wait until you see the video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below, but don’t watch before eating!

Dylan Bundy just puked behind the mound and had to leave the game pic.twitter.com/QOdXromyoy — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 28, 2021

That’s about as gross as it gets. I mean, seriously, how much worse could it have gone? Bundy was literally throwing up all over the place.

Not only was he throwing up, but it was the worst kind of vomit. It was spraying all over the mound!

KD’s reaction to Dylan Bundy throwing up all over the mound ???? https://t.co/ZKIZzBCEwZ pic.twitter.com/QWgXGPFOb3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2021

It should go without saying that Bundy ended up having to get pulled because that’s obviously what happened after he blew chunks all over the place.

Dylan Bundy should not have had the milk today. It’s so damn hot pic.twitter.com/zKd4Zfo1ey — Barstool Are Dee Tee (@editti22) June 28, 2021

Hopefully, he’s feeling much better when he takes the mound because that vomiting was absolutely brutal to watch.