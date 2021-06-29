Watch The New Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘Blood Red Sky’

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming movie “Blood Red Sky.”

The plot of the horror film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Nadja and her ten-year-old son are on an overnight flight from Germany to New York when a group of terrorists violently take control of the plane and threaten the lives of the passengers. Suddenly Nadja faces an impossible choice – should she reveal her dark side and the inner monster she has kept hidden from her son for years in order to save him? The hunters become the hunted in this action-horror from director Peter Thorwarth, starring Peri Baumeister and Dominic Purcell.

Judging from the newest trailer, fans of horror are going to be in for a very fun time. Give it a watch below!

While horror isn’t my usual genre, I’d be lying if I said that “Blood Red Sky” didn’t look very entertaining to me.

In fact, I think it looks great, and I say that as someone who really needs to be impressed to enjoy a scary movie or TV show.

When it comes to horror, you can’t straddle the line between serious and comedy. You have to be all in on one side. Either make it super serious and dark, or go with it being lighter and funnier. Either one works, but you can mix them.

Clearly, “Blood Red Sky” plans on going with the former, and it looks like it’s going to work well.

You can catch it on Netflix starting July 23. It looks like one that I’ll be checking out.