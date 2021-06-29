Bol Bol’s Girlfriend Mulan Hernandez Turns Down $5,000 From Him, Says She Still Loves Him

Bol Bol tried to give his girlfriend a free $5,000, but she didn’t want it!

According to images shared by BroBible, the Denver Nuggets player tried to send his girlfriend Mulan Hernandez $5,000 over an app, but she declined it.

“Me rejecting my man tryna bribe me. Love you though papa,” Hernandez wrote on a screenshot of the attempted cash exchange.

I hate to tell people how to spend their money, but Bol Bol might wanna chill with the $5,000 cash exchange attempts. His deal with the Nuggets is worth a little more than $4.2 million.

After all the taxes and agent fees he pays, let’s say he takes home about $2.1 million. You know a great way to go broke with roughly $2 million?

Sending a woman who isn’t your wife $5,000 like it’s nothing. That’s going to be a hard pass from me.

If there’s not a ring on her finger, then maybe relax on the cash gifts. It’s just an idea, but I think you might be surprised by how well it works for Bol Bol.

Save your money! Trust me when I say that you’ll thank me down the road.