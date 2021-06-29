Man Eats Chicken Wings While Being Robbed At Gunpoint In Incredible Viral Video

One man wasn’t going to let an armed robbery ruin his meal.

In a viral YouTube video posted by Real Violence For Knowledge 2, a man was enjoying some wings when a robber came in brandishing a pistol to rob people.

Without even slowing down, the man kept cruising through his wings as he handed over his cell phone to the robber. Watch the incredible video below.

This has to be one of the coolest videos that I've ever seen. That dude has pure ice in his veins, and there's no other way to describe it.

Imagine a guy pulling a gun on you during your dinner, and you don't even slow down for a second.

Unfortunately, the YouTube video doesn't say where this happened, but I have a feeling it's a place where robberies aren't unheard of.

That dude behaved like a guy pulling a gun on you was just business as usual.

Plus, with the chicken shortages we’re seeing unfold around the globe, wings come at a premium! You can’t be running away from them just because a guy pulls a gun on you. Enjoy them!

Props to this guy for having guts made out of pure steel. Let us know in the comments what you thought of him refusing to stop eating!

H/T: BroBible