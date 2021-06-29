US

Former Democratic Rep. Blames Zionists For 9/11

A former Democratic Georgia congresswoman appeared to claim Monday that Zionists were responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a since-deleted tweet.

Cynthia McKinney posted a meme to Twitter showing the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks as a puzzle with one piece saying “did it.” The missing puzzle piece was labeled: “Zionists.”

Her tweet quickly drew condemnation from various figures, including former New York State Democratic Assemblyman Dov Hikind.

“Too bad she missed out on joining the Hamas Caucus. They could’ve really used someone with her puzzle-solving intelligence!” Hikind tweeted.

McKinney has previously used anti-Semitic and anti-Israel rhetoric. (RELATED: ‘Bernie Sanders And Those Left-Wing Creeps’: Jewish Leaders Diagnose Causes Of Anti-Semitic Attacks)

“McKinney has a history of using anti-Israel rhetoric, including accusing the pro-Israel lobby of sabotaging her political career and alleging that Israel of committing genocide, apartheid and war crimes. She has repeatedly condemned U.S. support for Israel,” the Anti-Defamation League wrote.

McKinney has also supported the Nation of Islam and the New Black Panther Party, which are anti-Semitic groups, according to the Anti-Defamation League. She even tweeted a link to a Haaretz article last year that questioned how many Jews were actually killed in the Holocaust.

McKinney additionally alleged that former President George W. Bush knew about the 9/11 attacks in advance, though she later conceded that she had no evidence to support the claim, according to The Washington Post.

“I am not aware of any evidence showing that President Bush or members of his administration have personally profited from the attacks of 9-11. A complete investigation might reveal that to be the case,” she explained.

McKinney’s father has also used anti-Semitic rhetoric in the past, claiming that his daughter lost the 2002 primary election because “Jews have bought everybody. Jews. J-E-W-S,” according to the Washington Examiner.