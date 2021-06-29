Former Boston Celtics Executive Danny Ainge Is Selling A Mansion For $4.5 Million

Former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge is trying to sell a huge mansion.

Ainge is selling a mansion in Wellesley, Massachusetts that’s more than 8,000 square feet and he’s asking for only $4.5 million! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The specifications on the house are also nuts. It features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two partial bathrooms and has a gigantic man cave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

In photos you can see here, it’s crystal clear that Ainge’s house was built to entertain, and whoever buys it won’t have a hard time having a blast in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a sucker for real estate porn. I’m a huge sucker for it. I love huge houses. I don’t really know why, but I just do. Forget cars, watches or other fancy stuff. Just give me a great house.

Having spent a few minutes looking at Ainge’s place that he’s trying to move, it’s safe to say it’s legit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Celtics (@celtics)

Now, do I have the necessary $4.5 million to buy Ainge’s place? I do not, but that doesn’t mean somebody out there isn’t ready to write the check. Judging from the photos, it’s well worth every penny.

H/T: Outkick