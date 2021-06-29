David Pastrnak Announces The Tragic Death Of His Son

Boston Bruins player David Pastrnak’s son has died.

The Boston forward announced that his son Viggo passed away June 23 after being born on June 17. At this time, the cause of death isn't known, according to TMZ.

NHL Star David Pastrnak’s Newborn Son Tragically Dies, ‘You Will Be Loved FOREVER’https://t.co/yFef9IDLkg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 29, 2021

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER,” Pastrnak wrote on the emotional Instagram announcement.

He further added, “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.” You can see the full post below.

This is an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s really not much else that can be said. Viggo was only a few days old when he passed away.

I can’t even begin to imagine the pain David Pastrnak and his family are feeling right now. It’s not the kind of pain you’d ever wish on another person.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Pastrnak, his entire family and his friends during this horrific time for them.