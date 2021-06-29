Diversity Council Resigns Following Ban On Teaching That Any Group Is ‘Inherently Racist’

At least half of Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resigned Tuesday, citing his approval of a state budget limiting conversations of “systemic racism” as a reason for members departing.

“We feel obligated to inform you that—contrary to your recent public statements—systemic racism does in fact exist here in New Hampshire,” 10 members stated in a letter addressed to Sununu. The signatories showed support for the council’s mission to “combat discrimination and advance diversity and inclusion,” but were upset following the governor’s passage of legislation with provisions limiting government efforts to advance discussions centered around systemic racism.

Sununu signed House Bill 1 and 2, the latter of which prohibited the instruction that one “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” as a result of some immutable characteristic — such as race or gender.

“We accepted your appointment to this council out of commitment and love for this state and your stated desire to advance diversity and inclusion,” they wrote. “Given your willingness to sign this damaging provision and make it law, we are no longer able to serve as your advisors,” the council members said.

Resigning members felt as though they were being limited in doing their job as a result of the legislation’s language, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: SANZI: Critical Race Theory Should Be Confronted And Exposed, But Not Banned)

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Following the death of George Floyd in May 2020, elements of CRT began appearing in schools across the nation, and is identifiable through buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “anti-racism.”

