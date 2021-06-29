Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Garth Brooks Surprise Fan Battling Cancer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Garth Brooks surprised one of their fans who is battling cancer with a rendition of one of the country singer’s biggest hits, “The River.”

“This one’s for you @missy.madden,” the 49-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Kiss95.1.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Considers Running For Office)

“Please keep fighting and please stay strong,” he added. “I’m honored to know you’re a huge fan and I know my buddy @garthbrooks is honored as well. And I apologize about my singing in keys that don’t exist and sounding like I’m experiencing puberty again.”

“I hope this makes you smile, Missy!” Johnson concluded, as he attempted to sing one of Brook’s biggest hit. And when I say attempted, that is an understatement.

The 59-year-old country music legend then posted the clip on Instagram. (RELATED: Superstar Garth Brooks To Entertain Fans With Drive-In Concerts Across America During Pandemic)

“@therock Thanks for the tag!!!” Brooks captioned his post. “@missy.madden I sang the song for YOU on #StudioG!!!! (Click the link in bio to come to our rehearsal) love love love, g.”

Later, Garth played “The Rock” video on his Facebook show, as he thanked the “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” star and proceeded to nail his song beautifully.

