Former Teacher Eva Wild Reportedly Makes $15,000 A Month On OnlyFans Teaching Women How To Dominate The Site

Former teacher Eva Wild is reportedly making insane amounts of cash on OnlyFans.

According to The Sun, the Texas woman makes $15,000 a month teaching other women how to be successful on the platform popular with adult entertainers.

As The Sun put it, she's more or less a sex tutor, and she's making serious money doing it ever since she blew up during the pandemic.

"I find my teaching experience incredibly helpful with working with the ladies in the coaching program. As odd as it might seem, I really do feel like all of the things in my life before, built up to what I'm doing now," Wild explained to The Sun.

She further added, "So one of the primary aspects of the coaching program was women supporting women. My goal in working with them is to help them make it into the top one percent of OnlyFans creators. I teach them about how to determine their brand, and how they will market themselves."

I really can't imagine going from being a teacher to being an OnlyFans star, but that more or less sums up 2021. The pandemic hit, people started making money and the rest is history.

Making $15,000 a month is also nothing to sneeze at. That’s serious money for just about anyone in this country.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Wild’s career change in the comments below!