Players On France’s National Soccer Team Were Banned From Intimate Contact With Anyone

Players on France’s national soccer team weren’t allowed to have sex with anyone during UEFA Euro 2020.

France was eliminated from the major soccer event Monday by Switzerland, and players not being allowed to touch anyone might have contributed to the issue. Think I’m kidding? I’m not. Manager Didier Deschamp banned players from getting down and dirty or even touching anyone at all during the tournament, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We cannot touch anyone, not even family members. It cannot be done otherwise. It’s tough for everyone, players and staff, but it must be accepted,” Antoine Griezmann told Le Parisien, according to BroBible.

Coaches who believe this nonsense about not having sex prior to games are idiots. It’s so stupid that it’s hard to believe it’s real.

Imagine thinking that your players staying away from women will make them play better. That’s a galaxy brain take if I’ve ever heard of one.

You want your guys relaxed and ready to roll. You don’t want them playing like trash. You don’t want them getting upset by Switzerland!

I once had a woman tell that she fully believed her boyfriend couldn’t have sex with her prior to football games because it helped him play better. There’s not a legit trainer or star NFL player who believes that. I imagine the same applies to soccer.

While we’ll never know what could have happened if the intimacy ban wasn’t in place, we know what happened against Switzerland! France lost!

Coaches need to relax a bit. Let the guys cut loose from time to time, and I promise everything else will take care of itself.