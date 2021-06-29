Gal Gadot Shares Life-Changing News After Giving Birth To Third Child

Gal Gadot definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared life-changing news that she had given birth to her and husband Yaron Varsano’s third child.

“My sweet family,” the 36-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram on Tuesday. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired).” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around)

“We are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family,” she added. “I’m sending all of you love and health.” (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

The “Wonder Woman” star’s post included a sweet family photo of their newest addition to the family, a little girl, along with Gadot and her husband’s two other daughters, 4-year-old Maya and 9-year-old Alma.

The “Justice League” star made headlines earlier this year when she stepped out on stage during the 78th Golden Globe Awards sporting a baby bump.

Not long after, she announced to the world the couple was expecting again with a post on social media.

“Here we go again,” Gadot captioned her post on Instagram. It included a photo of her family surrounding her while her two daughters and husband cradled her baby bump.

Gal and Varsano tied the knot in 2008.