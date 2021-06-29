Biden Says He’ll Go To Surfside, Florida, On Thursday Following Building Collapse

President Joe Biden told reporters he hopes to travel to Surfside, Florida, “as early as Thursday” following the condo building collapse.

Part of the Champlain Towers condominium, a 12-story building near the water, collapsed early Thursday morning. Search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, and at least 11 people are dead and 150 others unaccounted for as of Tuesday morning, ABC News reported.

Biden, stopping to take two questions as he walked towards Marine One prior to his trip to Wisconsin, told reporters he plans to travel to the wreckage site in the coming week. The White House confirmed the president’s Thursday travel. First lady Jill Biden will also visit the area.

“The visit is being closely coordinated with officials on the ground to ensure it does not draw away critical local resources from the ongoing search and rescue operations or have any negative operational impact,” according to a White House official.

Just one day earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters there wasn’t any planned trip yet, as they didn’t want to take away from local resources. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis Welcomes Israel Defense Force To Help With Rescue Efforts For Condo Collapse)

“In terms of a visit by the President, we always assess — we always want to ensure that we’re not pulling from local resources,” Psaki said during Monday’s press briefing. “We don’t want to draw resources that are needed in the ongoing search-and-rescue operations and efforts. We will remain in close contact with officials on the ground.”

“And certainly, if there’s a trip to preview or announce to all of you, I will — I will be ready to do that,” she added.

Biden sent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to the site shortly after the building’s collapse. Criswell told Biden “words can’t describe the scene on the ground,” according to a readout of the phone call with the president.

“I am grateful for the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and all FEMA, state, county, local, and volunteer personnel who are working around the clock to try to save lives and for those who are dedicated to helping survivors with many needs, including temporary housing,” Biden said in a June 27 statement. “We will continue to coordinate closely with officials on the ground throughout this terrible ordeal and my administration is ready to provide any support or assistance that is needed.”

The White House also noted it has personnel on the ground helping with search and rescue effort and coordinating with officials in Florida. FEMA “deployed an incident management assistance team” as well as experts, engineers and a mobile command center, according to Psaki.

Psaki told reporters Biden backs an investigation into the building’s collapse.