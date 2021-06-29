Supreme Court Rules Against Realtors In Federal Eviction Moratorium Case

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a ruling Tuesday that declined the Alabama Association of Realtors’ request in lifting the Eviction Moratorium mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

NEW: The Supreme Court will not lift the federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire July 31 — denying the request from a realtors’ association to intervene on an emergency basis. Here is the one-page order. https://t.co/3QzJWeY5zP pic.twitter.com/BkFnNm2O0v — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 29, 2021

Along with Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Kavanaugh sided with the three liberal Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan. With a 5-4 vote, the ban will stay in place through the end of July.

Landlords are not legally permitted to evict tenants who fail to meet rent obligations from their private properties, according to the decision. The Eviction Moratorium, originally to expire by the end of June, was extended by the CDC until July 31. (RELATED: Landlords, Housing Industry File Lawsuit Challenging CDC’s Eviction Ban)

Though Kavanaugh starts his single-page concurring opinion by stating that CDC “exceeded its existing statutory authority by issuing a nationwide eviction moratorium,” he decides to deny the Realtors’ request for suspending CDC’s overreach because it will end by the end of July. The dissenting Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas said that they would not have resumed the ban on evictions issued by the Federal public health agency.

State officials in North Carolina decided Tuesday to end this policy, according to WRAL. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to renew the ban Monday three days before it was set to expire.(RELATED: Eviction Moratorium Unconstitutional, Judge Rules)