Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Red Blazer As She Cheers On England In Euro 2020

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blazer and pants combo to cheer on England during their match against Germany in Euro 2020.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the bright red long-sleeve jacket as she joined Prince William to watch England in the Round of 16 at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain.

She completed the great look with loose hair and black pants.

It was clear by the pictures that a good time was had by all as Middleton and family watched their team defeat Germany 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals, ESPN noted.

“Incredible performance @England!#GERENG,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted after the victorious match, along with a great shot of Middleton celebrating.

