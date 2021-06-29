Macy Gray Stands By Her Proposal For Changing The American Flag

Singer Macy Gray is working on a petition to change the American flag, according to The Hill.

“We’re writing a letter starting with a few congressmen who we think might support us,” Gray said Tuesday, according to The Hill.

The singer wrote an op-ed that was published in early June in which she called for a new U.S. flag. She argued that the flag is “tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect.”

Gray claimed that the flag should include 52 stars, to represent Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. She also argued that the stripes should be off-white, as white represents purity and innocence.

“What if the stars were the colors of ALL of us — your skin tone and mine — like the melanin scale?” Gray wrote.

Many readers criticized the piece for being divisive and “anti-American”, according to The Hill. (RELATED: US Olympian Turns Away From Flag, Covers Her Head With T-Shirt During National Anthem)

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs and Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested that Gray should live elsewhere if she doesn’t like the flag, according to The Hill.

If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave. https://t.co/i62saDBYaJ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 19, 2021

There are 195 countries in the world. 194 of them don’t have the American flag. If @MacyGraysLife or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it! https://t.co/337AXRyTLS — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 19, 2021

Gray was asked how she felt seeing Olympic athlete Gwen Berry turn away from the American flag during the anthem Saturday.

“Present something that everybody can embrace and something that they don’t have a reason to turn their back on,” Gray responded, according to The Hill. “Like if you see yourself in the stars, you look crazy turning your back on it because you’re included,” Gray said.