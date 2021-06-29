Moderna Vaccine Protects Against COVID-19 Variants, Including Delta, Study Says

A study found that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine protects against different virus strains, including the delta variant, the company said in a Tuesday press release.

The study utilized blood samples of eight individuals one week after receiving their second dose of the vaccine and found that it was effective in protecting against newly identified variants, according to Moderna’s statement.

“We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. “These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”

The company said that the vaccine successfully protected against the Delta variant with a moderate dip in effectiveness. The Delta variant first emerged in India and has since spread around the world.

The newly discovered Delta variant is “of concern” because it is more transmissible and can lead to a more severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization (WHO) urged individuals to continue wearing masks, even if they are vaccinated, CNBC reported Friday. (RELATED: ‘Designed To Frighten You’: DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination)

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said during a briefing in Geneva, according to CNBC. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”

“Delta [variant] is the most transmissible of the #COVID19 variants identified so far, has been identified in at least 85 countries, and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations”-@DrTedros https://t.co/HQFrixFVOi — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 25, 2021

The vaccine’s effectiveness stands in contrast to a Friday report that half of adult coronavirus infections in Israel were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and an estimated 90% of new infections were found to be the delta variant.

Another study published Monday in the scientific journal Nature found that mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer could provide an effective response against COVID-19 and its variants for years.

In a video Sunday, the WHO assured people that the vaccines appeared to protect people against various variants.

Are the existing vaccines protective against all #COVID19 variants of concern? pic.twitter.com/VqhlciB7Pq — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 27, 2021

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advocated for vaccines and efforts to prevent transmission, which he said ultimately prevents the emergence of more variants.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.