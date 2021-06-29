NSA Responds To Tucker Carlson, Claims He ‘Has Never Been An Intelligence Target’

The National Security Agency claimed in a statement Tuesday night that Tucker Carlson “has never been an intelligence target” following the Fox News host’s allegations that the agency is spying on him and monitoring his private communications.

“On June 28, 2021, Tucker Carlson alleged that the National Security Agency has been ‘monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.’ This allegation is untrue,” the NSA said on Twitter. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try and take his program off the air.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

“NSA has a foreign intelligence mission,” the agency continued. “We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States.” (RELATED: Psaki Refuses To Answer Question On Tucker Carlson’s Spying Claim: The NSA ‘Focuses On Foreign Threats’)

The NSA stated that they could not target a U.S. citizen “without a court order” aside from “limited exceptions.”

Carlson said on his show Monday night that he confirmed the NSA is targeting him. A whistleblower from inside the federal government told the Fox News host that the NSA was monitoring his private texts and emails, Carlson claimed, and repeated back to him information on a story he was working on that could have only come from Carlson’s texts and emails. Carlson added that he filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain all the information that has been gathered about his show.

Carlson responded to the NSA’s statement on his show Tuesday night. He said he was “glad to know” that he wasn’t an “intelligence target” but still asked if the Biden administration had read his personal emails. The Fox News host said he spoke to NSA officials directly and they “refused to explain why they couldn’t answer that simple question.”