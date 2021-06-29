Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Releasing A Case Of Beer That Has 1,776 Cans

Pabst Blue Ribbon is releasing a gigantic case of beer.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s releasing a case of beer that holds 1,776 cans to celebrate the 4th of July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

According to BrewBound.com, VP of marketing Nick Reely said the following about making the gigantic case of cold beer:

We figured the best way to honor the year America claimed its independence was to make a box that held that many beers – 1,776. It’s the least we could do. I mean beyond making our beer can red, and white, and blue. Actually 1,776 is the most we could do because 1,777 seemed excessive.

Unfortunately, the cases of 1,776 beers aren’t available for the general public to purchase. Only four were created and were sent to four groups interested in producing content, according to the same report.

So, while it’s a great idea, it’s not exactly for the common man right now.

Having said that, I do love the fact that a beer company is out here releasing a case big enough to keep you hydrated for a couple years.

America is about doing things over the top, and creating a case that holds 1,776 to represent the year that America gave England the middle finger is about as over the top as it gets.

Props to Pabst Blue Ribbon for some of the best beer content that we’ve seen in a long time.