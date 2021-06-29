‘Parent Giving Birth’: Governor Celebrates Gender-Neutral Birth Forms In Wisconsin

Wisconsin parents will have an option for identifying as “gender-neutral” when they have children starting July 1, according to Fox 6 Milwaukee.

Birth forms will be updated Thursday to include options for identifiers such as “parent-parent” and “mother-father,” according to the outlet. The forms will also use “parent giving birth.”

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stated, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. (RELATED: Proposed House Rules Eliminate Gendered Terms Like ‘Father’ And ‘Daughter’)

“I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve,” Evers further stated.

“Families have told us that a birth certificate that doesn’t accurately reflect their growing family can take away a piece of the joy when welcoming a new baby,” Sue Erickson, the President and CEO at UnityPoint Health-Meriter, said, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. (RELATED: ‘Human Milk’: Midwives Given New Trans-Inclusive ‘Chestfeeding’ And ‘Birthing Parent’)

Evers signed an executive order June 1 directing “state agencies to use gender-neutral language in external communications,” according to the Wisconsin State Journal.