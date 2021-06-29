POLL: 76% Of San Francisco Residents Want More Police In High-Crime Neighborhoods

An annual poll from the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce showed a majority of residents believe crime to be worsening, and the city should increase police presence in high-crime areas.

The poll, conducted by EMC Research from May 25-31, found that 80% of residents believe crime to have worsened in recent years, with 76% of residents wanting more police in high-crime neighborhoods, the Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement . Results were consistent “across gender, age, ethnicity, party affiliation, and neighborhood, and homeownership status,” according to the chamber.

Around 88% of residents also said homelessness had worsened in recent years, with 80% saying homelessness was a top priority for San Francisco to address. The poll surveyed 520 residents using telephone, text, and internet, and was conducted in both English and Chinese, SFGATE reported.

“San Francisco has suffered over the past year, which highlighted and exacerbated issues like homelessness, street conditions, and safety concerns,” San Francisco Chamber of Commerce President Rodney Fong said in the statement.

Homelessness and unsafe street conditions are the top priorities for San Franciscans. 86% of voters polled said providing mental health services is a high priority. #CityBeat2021 — SF Chamber (@SF_Chamber) June 24, 2021

Around 60% of residents also said San Francisco should continue funding police academy classes, while 86% said the city should invest in resources to help the mentally ill and those with substance abuse problems. The Chamber of Commerce did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

A majority of residents also felt that quality of life in San Francisco had declined in the past year.

“In order to support the City, its residents, and our economic recovery, serious investments need to be made,” Fong said. (RELATED: Rising Crime Forces Liberals To Reckon With Their Stance On The Police)

Certain types of crime in San Francisco, such as homicides and burglaries, skyrocketed in 2020, with killings increasing 36.7% according to an analysis by the San Francisco Chronicle . Shoplifting has also increased recently, with larceny up 22% according to data from SFPD.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who had promised to divert $120 million away from the San Francisco Police Department, announced a plan to increase police presence in the high-crime Tenderloin and Mid-Market neighborhoods in May.

“All of our residents and workers deserve to feel safe, and this area of the City continues to face a number of challenges that need to be addressed,” Breed said in the announcement.

“With this plan, we’re focusing on both addressing the illegal activity that is unacceptable and will not be allowed to continue, while also building up our community presence so that this area is more welcoming, friendly, and accessible to everyone who lives, works, and visits the area,” Breed said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.