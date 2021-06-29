REPORT: Andy Dick Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Andy Dick has reportedly been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and is out on $50,000 bail as of Tuesday.

Details about the 55-year-old comedian being reportedly arrested were revealed on the “Kermit and Friends” YouTube show, as the host Elisa Jordana shared what went down over the weekend that lead to the performer to being incarcerated. The comments were noted on Page Six. (RELATED: Andy Dick Grabbed Pamela Anderson’s Breasts In 2005 During Comedy Central Roast)

Jordana said that Dick was busted after he reportedly assaulted his lover Lucas [last name not provided] with a “metal chair.”

“He could have killed him,” she added. (RELATED: Andy Dick Fired From Film Following Sexual Harassment Allegations)

WATCH:

The host said she saw the “pictures” and “video” as she explained that Lucas was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital for treatment.

“It’s not good,” she added, as she explained Andy’s past issues with substance abuse and how he gets “very aggressive” when drunk.

“It was getting worse and worse and worse,” Jordana shared. “Everyday there was some kind of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.”

“There are warning signs with people,” she added. “It doesn’t happen out of the blue. When I heard he was in jail, I wasn’t that surprised.”

The “NewsRadio” star’s arrest on June 26 was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department, the outlet noted. The LAPD said bail was set at $50,000, which he reportedly made on Tuesday, according to Jordana.

The host later talked about how the superstar was reportedly recently evicted from his home and had moved into a hostel where he was then thrown out of for bringing in a large group of people.

Dick’s past run-ins with the law include being charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service in 2019. And the year before, he was in trouble for allegedly groping a woman’s buttocks. He pled not guilty to a misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor sexual battery in the case.