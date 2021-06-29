Jason Sudeikis Appears To Be Dating Keeley Hazell

Jason Sudeikis appears to have himself a new girlfriend!

According to People and Page Six, the “Ted Lasso” superstar is dating model and actress Keeley Hazell, and the two were spotted spending time together this past weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell Embrace During N.Y.C. Outing as Source Confirms They’re a Couple https://t.co/foGSb0cIZ0 — People (@people) June 28, 2021

People previously reported several months ago that Sudeikis was spending time with Hazell following his split from Olivia Wilde.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeley Hazell (@keeleyhazell)

Is Sudeikis winning at life or is he winning at life? The answer is an overwhelming yes. All the man does is know how to win.

Sure, he’s not dating Olivia Wilde anymore, but does he appear to be down in the dumps? Hell no. He’s not sweating it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeley Hazell (@keeleyhazell)

Imagine splitting up with Olivia Wilde and then dating Keeley Hazell! That’s almost too much winning to handle.

I guess when you’re the face of one of the biggest shows on TV, life is good!

Props to Sudeikis for continuing to be one of the best people in entertainment. That guy is on a roll!