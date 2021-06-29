‘I Slept In My Car’: John Cena Opens Up About Being Homeless Before He Became Famous

John Cena opened up about being homeless and sleeping in his car before his career took off and he became a celebrity.

“I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car,” the 44-year-old actor told The Sun in a piece published Monday. “I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat.” (RELATED: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: John Cena Apologizes To China, Senator Says UFOs Aren’t Foreign Technology And More)

At the time, the WWE star had landed a job at a gym but it wasn't enough to cover his bills.

“I’d wake up, use the locker rooms and the shower and repeat the process all over again,” he added.

The “F9” star said when he moved out to Los Angeles in 1999 his father said he wouldn’t make it. Therefore going home to his family wasn’t an option, and he was going to stick it out.

“Dad told me I would be home with my tail between my legs in two weeks,” Cena explained. “Sure enough, I went through my resources quickly and had to think on my feet. I didn’t want to go home crying.”

The “Blockers” star did end up sticking it out and would go on to star in “Trainwreck” and several other blockbuster movies, Fox News noted. He is currently set to appear on the big screen along such stars as Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in the upcoming film “The Suicide Squad.”