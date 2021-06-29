‘Stranger Things’ Star Cara Buono Says She’s Done Filming Season 4

Production on “Stranger Things” season four is nearing an end.

Filming on the newest season of the hit Netflix show is expected to end at some point this summer, and it sounds like it might be done sooner than later.

Star Cara Buono, who plays Karen Wheeler on the show, recently revealed that her portion of shooting is completely done.

“That’s a wrap! Bye for now,” she wrote on Instagram.

If one major star has already wrapped up filming on season four in June, then the August deadline laid out by David Harbour sounds like it’s going to be hit.

That would likely put fans on track for a February or March 2022 release. That would give us two and a half years between new episodes.

It’s damn sure not ideal, but at this point, we just have to hope nothing else is delayed.

I need new “Stranger Things” episodes like I need air in my lungs, and I need them ASAP! Unfortunately, the pandemic threw a gigantic wrench into our plans.

Now, cameras are rolling and filming will probably wrap in the coming months. Let’s just hope like hell nothing else causes filming to get pushed back!

