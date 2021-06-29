The Tampa Bay Lightning Beat The Canadiens 5-1 In Game One Of The Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 Monday night.

The Lightning were in control of game one of the Stanley Cup Final from pretty much the start of the matchup all the way through the end.

At no point did it feel like the Canadiens were going to make a run, and the scoreboard when the clock hit zero reflected that fact.

Despite the fact that I’m cheering for the Canadiens, it certainly wasn’t easy to watch at points Monday night.

The Lightning boat raced them down the stretch and poured it on in the third period to secure the 5-1 victory.

Now, the Canadiens hope to bounce back in game two Wednesday night. After what we saw Monday, they have their work cut out in a major way.

They didn’t just lose. They were out-classed in pretty much every way by the Lightning.

Let’s hope Montreal finds a way to make this competitive. They’re the best story in sports right now, and no casual fan wants to see them lose.

You can catch game two Wednesday night on NBCS at 8:00 EST.