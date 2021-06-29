Tom Brady Says He Wants To Pull A Marshawn Lynch At A Press Conference Before He Retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants to pull a Marshawn Lynch before his career is over.

The former Seattle Seahawks superstar was famous for refusing to speak to the media and stating he was only there so he wouldn't get fined.

Well, Brady is impressed and wants to do the same. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the following during an appearance on “The Shop,” according to CBS Sports:

Marshawn Lynch, that was the most beautiful thing, ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.’ He put no mental energy into any question and he didn’t get fined for that. It was a very hard thing to do and there are so many times where I was like I wish I could just go, ‘I’m just here so [I won’t get fined].’ I’ve said that 50 times and I’ve never done it. One day I’ll do it before I retire.

I would love to see Brady do this. Generally speaking, the legendary NFL passer is great with the media. He’s an incredibly charismatic man and a gifted talker.

However, he clearly doesn’t exactly love the media if he wants to do what Lynch did at least once.

It’s also just fun to be the bad guy at times. At the very least, it’s nice to flip the middle finger to the media, which Lynch did on a regular basis.

Now, Brady wants to find out what that energy is all about!

Will he do it? I mean, why not? Brady has all the money he’ll ever need, seven Super Bowl rings, a smoking hot wife and the greatest legacy in NFL history. Just do it, Tom!