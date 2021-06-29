EXCLUSIVE: Here’s How Senator Tom Cotton Plans To Punish China

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Tom Cotton laid out a number of ways the U.S. can “teach China some lessons” during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

The Arkansas Republican insisted that China must be punished for its mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic during a conversation with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan.

WATCH:

