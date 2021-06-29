‘New Leadership Is Needed’: Trump Mocks GOP Senators Failing To Negotiate With White House

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday blasting Senate Republicans for negotiating with the White House.

The former president mocked recent efforts by Senate Republicans to reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Biden administration and suggested that they should pursue “new leadership” other than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“So sad to see certain RINO Republican Senators go back and forth to the White House and continually get nothing for infrastructure or anything else. When will they learn that they are being played with, and used by, the Radical Left—and only bad things can happen,” the statement from Trump read in part.

“Should have never lost the Senate in the first place, thanks Mitch! New leadership is needed, and fast,” Trump added.

Trump blamed McConnell for the GOP losing both of Georgia’s Senate seats in a separate statement Monday, stating that he regrets endorsing McConnell’s 2020 re-election campaign. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Criticizes Biden For Double-Crossing Republicans On Infrastructure)

“He never fought for the White House and blew it for the Country. Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried and lost,” Trump said.

Senate Republicans reached a bipartisan deal earlier last week on a $1.2 billion dollar infrastructure bill with Senate Democrats and the White House. The bill included funding for roads, bridges and high-speed rail, among other things.

Despite the agreement reached by Senate Republicans and Democrats, Biden suggested shortly after the deal was reached that he would only support the bipartisan bill if Congress passed a separate bill containing funding for child-care, climate, education and other progressive proposals by reconciliation, prompting Republicans to threaten to pull out of the deal.

“If this is the only one that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem,” said Biden.

“I’m not just signing the bipartisan bill and forgetting about the rest that I proposed. I proposed a significant piece of legislation in three parts. And all three parts are equally important,” added Biden.

Biden later walked back his remarks, indicating that he wasn’t threatening a veto, despite the ultimatum he gave in his initial remarks to the press.

“That statement understandably upset some Republicans, who do not see the two plans as linked; they are hoping to defeat my Families Plan — and do not want their support for the infrastructure plan to be seen as aiding passage of the Families Plan,” Biden said in a statement. “My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,” said Biden.

Senate Democrats still intend to attempt to pass the separate anti-poverty bill by budget reconciliation, regardless of whether the bipartisan infrastructure deal passes.