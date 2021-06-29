Turn Any Outlet In Your Home Into A Smart Outlet With This Addition

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could turn any power outlet in your home into a smart outlet without having to replace or rewire anything? That’s exactly what you’ll get with the Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet.

Here are the only technical skills you need to use the Switchmate: Plug it into an existing outlet, tap the SimplySmart Home App on your phone, and you’re good to go. Switchmate instantly becomes a smart outlet that you can control with remote access through the app or with voice control. It works with either Android or IOS, but you’ll need at least Android 4.4 or later, or iOS 8.0 or later.

Switchmate responds to voice commands, turns items on automatically when you get home and has multiple timers to put you in complete control of your lamps, music, or anything plugged into the outlet.

And if that isn’t enough, the bottom of the Switchmate features two built-in USB chargers to give you an additional spot to charge your phone or tablet without having to find the adapter plug. It also has a built-in nightlight to keep any room softly lit in the evenings in case you have to get up in the middle of the night and need a guide to get around.

You can control the Switchmate from virtually anywhere on your phone or at the wall outlet itself. Or you can pair it with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for even more options.

Be aware that the Switchmate will make your outlet stick out from the wall more than usual, with a thickness of almost 2 inches. But it’s worth it given everything you’ll be able to do with it.

Normally priced at $39, the Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet is available for a limited time for just $10.99, a savings of more than 72 percent.

Prices subject to change.

