Alabama Won’t Let Athletes Sign Endorsement Deals With Porn Or Alcohol Companies

Alabama athletes won’t be allowed to sign endorsement deals with porn companies.

With NIL kicking in July 1, athletes around the country are gearing up to start making serious money, but Alabama won’t let players for the Crimson Tide sign any endorsement deals they want. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Crimson Tide released rules for NIL deals, and the following deals are prohibited:

Any adult entertainment business

Any alcoholic beverage company or brand

A tobacco company or brand, including alternative nicotine products

Any seller or distributor of a controlled substance, including but not limited to, marijuana

Any casino or entities that sponsor or promote gambling activities

I mean, this doesn’t really make that much sense to me. So, we’re going to let athletes profit but only from deals the school approves of?

Between the alcohol and adult entertainment businesses, I actually understand the latter being restricted more.

While I’m not sure it’s necessary, I do understand why a player signing a Brazzers endorsement deal could really piss off boosters.

As someone who knows multiple porn stars (let’s not make a big deal about it), it wouldn’t bother me at all. I’d find it hilarious, but I could certainly see some Alabama boosters being furious.

Should Porn Be Banned? Legendary Adult Film Actress @KendraLust Discusses The Issue, And Has Some Fascinating Thoughts On The Topic https://t.co/80egU1pKaH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2020

However, the fact alcohol deals are banned is straight-up laughable. This is college football and college basketball we’re talking about.

Seeing as how it’s Alabama, it’s really just football. Does anyone think for a second that college football and beer don’t go hand-in-hand? You can’t have one without the other.

Not letting an athlete sign a deal with Miller Lite or some other beer is just stupid.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the restrictions. I’m interested to hear your thoughts.