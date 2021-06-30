‘Hamilton’ Rap And Singing Musical Gets $30 Million In Federal Aid, With Potential For $50 Million

Hamilton received $30 million in relief from the federal government, with the possibility of another $20 million arriving in the future, The New York Times reported.

Prior to the pandemic, “Hamilton” had five productions running in the U.S., according to The New York Times. Each production was eligible for $10 million per production lost from the Small Business Association’s “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant” program.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton tells the story, through rapping, of America’s founding father and the first secretary of the treasury, Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton was granted the millions for two tours and one Broadway production, which totaled $30 million. It is waiting to hear back if they will be compensated $20 million for an additional two tours.

“Remember when Chrysler and GM were about to go bankrupt? In the same way that the federal government came in to bail out auto companies, it’s doing the same thing for all of show business with this legislation,” Jeffrey Seller, the show’s lead producer, told The New York Times. “It’s returning us to health and it’s protecting the well-being of our employees.”

Seller told The New York Times the money would not go to the show’s producers and investors or fund artists’ royalties. Instead, the money will reimburse the show for pandemic-related expenses. (RELATED: Tom Brady And James Corden Belt Out ‘Hamilton’ — Brady Says He’ll Retire If They Can Co-Star In Musical)

“‘Hamilton’ has spent many millions of dollars during a time in which it was earning no income,” Seller told The New York Times. “Our goal is for ‘Hamilton’ to be in the same financial position it was in when we suspended operations on March 12, 2020.”