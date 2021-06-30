‘Smallville’ Actress Sentenced For Role In NXIVM Sex Cult

Actress Allison Mack was sentenced Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women as part of NXIVM, a New York-based cult.

The 38-year-old actress, featured in the television show “Smallville” as Chloe Sullivan, faces 3 years in prison and a fine of $20,000, CNN reported.

During her time with NXIVM, Mack had pressured women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s leader, Keith Allen Raniere, according to reporting from The Associated Press (AP). Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 120 years imprisonment in 2020. (RELATED: Cult Whistleblower Claims Actress Allison Mack Was Her ‘Grandmaster’ And Tasked Her With Seducing NXVIM Leader)

Mack had acknowledged her role in helping form a secret sorority of exploited women branded with Raniere’s initials, the news service reported. The victims that Mack, as a co-conspirator of Raneiere’s, recruited into “what was purported to be a female mentorship group,” were “exploited, both sexually and for their labor,” according to the Department of Justice.

Raniere and his fellow criminals “committed a wide range of criminal activity, including sex trafficking, forced labor, alien smuggling, wire fraud and obstruction of justice,” the Department of Justice stated. Raniere’s criminal activity included the sexual exploitation and photography of 15-year-old Camila, the Justice Department said in a press release.

In addition to pleading guilty for her role in the crimes, Mack had been cooperative with investigators, Fox News reported. She had reportedly provided the government with audio recordings where Raniere is recorded talking about a “branding” ritual he performs on his victims.