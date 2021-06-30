Fauci Says The Antibody Test Is A Waste Of Time, Just Get The Booster COVID Shot

Dr. Anthony Fauci said antibody tests are a waste of time and that he planned to get a COVID-19 booster shot to be safe, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

Fauci said he believed protection from the COVID-19 vaccine would diminish with time, and booster shots will be needed, according to Business Insider.

“You don’t want to assume that you’re going to have indefinite durability of protection,” Fauci said, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Fauci Presses China To Release Medical Records Of Wuhan Lab Workers)

Fauci said he won’t trust antibody tests to tell him whether he would need a booster shot, and he recommended the public to follow in his footsteps, according to Business Insider.

Fauci says he’s not going to waste his time with an antibody test, and neither should you https://t.co/CBVdC5jZtQ pic.twitter.com/9wpRkswLW4 — Business Insider SA???????? (@BISouthAfrica) June 30, 2021

“If I went to LabCorp or one of those places and said, ‘I would like to get the level of anti-spike antibodies,’ I could tell what my level is, if I wanted to,” he said, according to Business Insider. “I didn’t do it.”

Fauci said he will instead pay attention to two signals. The first is the rate of infections in those who participated in the vaccine trial in early 2020. The second is laboratory data showing how vaccine protection is fading, Business Insider reported.

The Food and Drug Administration also advised against using antibody tests to test one’s protection against COVID-19. Not all antibody tests target the viral protein that the vaccine does, Business Insider reported.