State Department Will Let People Choose Their Gender On Passports

The State Department will allow people to choose their gender on passports, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

The State Department will let people “self-select their gender as ‘M’ or ‘F'” and will waive the required medical certification for individuals whose gender on their citizenship or ID doesn’t match their “self-selected gender,” Blinken said.

Blinken also said his department was also working toward adding “non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons” gender markers for passport applicants. (RELATED: Americans Will Officially Need A Vaccine Passport For Travel To Europe In 2021)

“The Department of State is committed to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ persons,” Blinken said.

“Since assuming office, President Biden has taken several executive actions demonstrating this administration’s commitment to human rights and has directed agencies across the U.S. government to take concrete actions to promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons around the world,” he continued.

He added: “Today, I am pleased to announce that the Department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex.”

The proposal was released on the last day of Pride month, which has been recognized by the Biden administration. Blinken earlier this month authorized U.S. embassies to fly the “Progress Flag” and the president prioritized a number of initiatives championing the LGBTQ community.

Notably, Biden rescinded former President Donald Trump’s 2018 ban on transgender people serving in the military.

