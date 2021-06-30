Wednesday Is Barry Alvarez’s Final Day With The Wisconsin Badgers

Wednesday is Barry Alvarez’s final day as the athletic director of the Wisconsin Badgers.

After more than three decades with the program, the former superstar football coach and current AD will retire at the end of Wednesday.

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

We all knew Alvarez couldn’t stay forever, but I’m not sure that makes today any easier to swallow. We’re losing one of the greatest ADs and coaches in the history of college sports.

When Alvarez took over our football program in 1990, Wisconsin was an absolute joke. Now in 2021, our football and basketball teams are feared across America.

When you say Barry, you’ve said Wisconsin, and you’ve said it all. Thanks, Coach. pic.twitter.com/G6SRs7ghuZ — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 6, 2021

Without Alvarez, Wisconsin wouldn’t be what we are today, which is a national powerhouse in multiple sports.

That’s just a fact. We are where we are today because of a lot of people, but Alvarez is without question at the top of that list.

Now, it’s time for the face of Wisconsin sports to ride off into the sunset after changing our program and state in a way that’s hard to describe.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

Thanks for the memories, Barry!