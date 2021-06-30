Editorial

Wednesday Is Barry Alvarez’s Final Day With The Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez gestures along the sidelines as he coaches against the Stanford Cardinals during the 99th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday is Barry Alvarez’s final day as the athletic director of the Wisconsin Badgers.

After more than three decades with the program, the former superstar football coach and current AD will retire at the end of Wednesday.

We all knew Alvarez couldn’t stay forever, but I’m not sure that makes today any easier to swallow. We’re losing one of the greatest ADs and coaches in the history of college sports.

When Alvarez took over our football program in 1990, Wisconsin was an absolute joke. Now in 2021, our football and basketball teams are feared across America.

Without Alvarez, Wisconsin wouldn’t be what we are today, which is a national powerhouse in multiple sports.

That’s just a fact. We are where we are today because of a lot of people, but Alvarez is without question at the top of that list.

Now, it’s time for the face of Wisconsin sports to ride off into the sunset after changing our program and state in a way that’s hard to describe.

Thanks for the memories, Barry!