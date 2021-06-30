Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi During Maui Vacation, Tells Them To ‘F*ck Off’ For Reportedly Distorting Her Body

Britney Spears blasted paparazzi taking pictures of her during her Maui vacation and told them to “fuck off” for reportedly distorting her body in the shots.

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!!” the 39-year-old pop singer captioned her Tuesday post on Instagram.

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” she added. “But not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!!!” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me,” Spears continued. “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF!!!!” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s post included a brief clip titled, “Dos and Donts If you are a pap or fan or anyone in my space.”

“Don’t talk to me while I’m texting, it’s rude,” one part read.

“This is my body, so stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing,” a second part read, as the superstar shared footage of her walking across the beach in a red bikini.

Britney’s vacation came days after she appeared in court to demand an end to her 13-year conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. The superstar called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.