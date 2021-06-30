Celebrities And Political Commentators React To Bill Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction

Celebrities and political commentators shared mixed reactions Wednesday to news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned.

“I GUESS 70 WOMEN WERENT ENOUGH – fuck u bill,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers. “#WTF #RAPIST.” Her post included a link to an article from CNN

about the disgraced actor being released from prison.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction)

“BILL COSBY IS NOT INNOCENT,” Marc Lamont Hill tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. “HE HAS NOT BEEN EXONERATED. His release means that Cosby, a sexual predator, was incarcerated within a criminal legal system that has as little regard for its own rules and procedures as Cosby does for his victims.” (RELATED: Bill Cosby Time Behind Bars Dramatically Cut After Deal Made Following Guilty Verdict)

Cosby’s former co-star from “The Cosby Show” celebrated the move by the Pennsylvania Supreme court.(RELATED: Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Sexual Assault Retrial)

“FINALLY!!!!” Phylicia Rashad tweeted. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

Rich, powerful, sexual predator, Jeffrey Epstein got s sweetheart deal from then US attorney, Alex Acosta. Rich, powerful, sexual-predator Bill Cosby got a sweet-heart, no-prosecution deal from a prosecutor and is getting out of jail. Anybody else see a pattern, here? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 30, 2021

The 3 Bill Cosby accusers I represent and I are disgusted that he is a free man today. He is not released because he is innocent. He is released because a prosecutor promised him years ago that he would not be brought to justice, without even making a deal for him to do time. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 30, 2021

WHEN will things get better for women and girls regarding sexual assault, sexism, misogyny and ageism?

What will it take?

So discouraged. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 30, 2021

I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUp #MeToo Bill Cosby to Be Freed as Court Overturns His Sex Assault Conviction – The New York Times https://t.co/W34edMi1vw — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby is STILL an evil rapist .the end. — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby was not put in prison because he was a Black man he was put in prison because he drugged and raped many women for decades. — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2021

Let me reiterate….

It is a white supremacist LIE that Bill Cosby “admitted to drugging women”.. That has been PROVEN to be a media created

LIE

LIE

LIE

LIE And LIES like this are the reasons why Cosby had that bogus case rightfully overturned https://t.co/T5MyYR6ePN — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 30, 2021

To the ppl trying to say “bLaCk woMen aCCusEd BiLL cOsbY too” , when has white society cared about what sistas had to say? The killers of Breonna Taylor are still free NOW. You care nothing about justice for BW, so please don’t try to use Black woman as a cover for your racism — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) June 30, 2021