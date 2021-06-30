Entertainment

Celebrities And Political Commentators React To Bill Cosby’s Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction

FILE PHOTO: Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a jury convicted him in a sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Celebrities and political commentators shared mixed reactions Wednesday to news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned.

“I GUESS 70 WOMEN WERENT ENOUGH – fuck u bill,” Rosie O’Donnell tweeted to her millions of followers. “#WTF #RAPIST.” Her post included a link to an article from CNN
about the disgraced actor being released from prison.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction)

“BILL COSBY IS NOT INNOCENT,” Marc Lamont Hill tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. “HE HAS NOT BEEN EXONERATED. His release means that Cosby, a sexual predator, was incarcerated within a criminal legal system that has as little regard for its own rules and procedures as Cosby does for his victims.” (RELATED: Bill Cosby Time Behind Bars Dramatically Cut After Deal Made Following Guilty Verdict)

Cosby’s former co-star from “The Cosby Show” celebrated the move by the Pennsylvania Supreme court.(RELATED: Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Sexual Assault Retrial) 

“FINALLY!!!!” Phylicia Rashad tweeted. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”