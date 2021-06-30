Charles Barkley Rips Paul George For Claiming He’s Criticized More Than Other Players

Charles Barkley was in prime form Tuesday night.

While working the NBA playoff game between the Bucks and Hawks, Barkley went on a rant about Clippers star Paul George complaining he’s criticized more than other players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Paul George was asked if he, too, thinks he’s picked on more than other stars: “I do. And it’s the honest truth. It’s a fact. But I can’t worry about that. It comes with the job, I guess.” — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) June 29, 2021

In prime Barkley form, he didn’t mince words at all and made it crystal clear that criticism is the nature of the beast when you’re a star.

Enjoy the video below!

“Paul George is a terrific player, but that comes with being a terrific player.” Chuck reacts to PG saying he gets criticized more than other NBA stars. pic.twitter.com/20bLt2laj8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 30, 2021

Charles Barkley is truly a rarity these days. He truly is, and that’s why America loves him so much. The dude just doesn’t hold back when he has something to say.

He’s also absolutely correct. All star players get criticized. That’s just part of the game. It’s the nature of sports.

The bigger the name, the bigger the criticism. Welcome to reality.

Add in the fact that Paul George has never won a title, and it’s not hard to understand why he constantly gets dragged.

You know how he can stop it? Win a title.

Props to Barkley for keeping it 100% as always. The dude never misses with his thoughts!